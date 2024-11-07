NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Archer Inks Deal With Soracle To Bring Electric Air Taxis To Japan

Archer has partnered with Soracle Corporation, to introduce electric air taxis in Japan.

Amelia Walsh
Photo From Archer

On Thursday, Archer Aviation announced it has entered into agreements with Soracle Corporation, a newly formed joint venture between Japan Airlines and Sumitomo Corporation, to bring advanced air mobility (AAM) services to Japan.

Under the agreement, Soracle has the right to place an order for up to 100 Midnight aircraft—worth approximately $500 million—subject to certain delivery milestones.

The eVTOL manufacturer says the goal is to use Archer’s Midnight aircraft to launch a network of air taxi routes in cities like Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Hokkaido, Setouchi and Okinawa, which are often constrained by traffic congestion. The company is already in talks with the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau to get all the necessary certifications lined up for the venture.

“Japan is widely respected for its forward thinking approach to transportation and this investment into advanced air mobility is yet another example of that,” said Senior Director of Business Development at Archer Andrew Cummins. “We’re proud to stand with Soracle ahead of this new era of flight—together, we are committed to bringing an innovative, sustainable and convenient transportation alternative to the country.”

Meanwhile, Archer plans to launch stateside operations in 2025 and has already secured partnerships with United Airlines and Southwest Airlines. Its initial rollout will focus on major cities including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
