Archer Inks Deal With Soracle To Bring Electric Air Taxis To Japan

On Thursday, Archer Aviation announced it has entered into agreements with Soracle Corporation, a newly formed joint venture between Japan Airlines and Sumitomo Corporation, to bring advanced air mobility (AAM) services to Japan.

Under the agreement, Soracle has the right to place an order for up to 100 Midnight aircraft—worth approximately $500 million—subject to certain delivery milestones.

The eVTOL manufacturer says the goal is to use Archer’s Midnight aircraft to launch a network of air taxi routes in cities like Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Hokkaido, Setouchi and Okinawa, which are often constrained by traffic congestion. The company is already in talks with the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau to get all the necessary certifications lined up for the venture.

“Japan is widely respected for its forward thinking approach to transportation and this investment into advanced air mobility is yet another example of that,” said Senior Director of Business Development at Archer Andrew Cummins. “We’re proud to stand with Soracle ahead of this new era of flight—together, we are committed to bringing an innovative, sustainable and convenient transportation alternative to the country.”