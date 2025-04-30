Arizona Airport Scraps Landing Fees For Light Aircraft

The Safford City Council unanimously voted to eliminate landing fees for aircraft under 4,000 pounds at Safford Regional Airport in Graham County, Arizona.

The decision came during a meeting on April 28, 2025, as part of a broader effort to make the airport more accessible and welcoming to the general aviation community. City council members also voted to retract landing fees for touch-and-go operations involving aircraft over 4,000 pounds, effective immediately.

The move comes in response to feedback from general aviation pilots following the implementation of a new airport rate structure in September 2024, which introduced landing fees for transient aircraft. Many pilots expressed concern about the impact of these fees on accessibility and overall airport use.

As mentioned on its website, aircraft under 12,500 pounds were previously charged $2 per 1,000 pounds of maximum takeoff weight, unless they purchased fuel. Billing was handled monthly by Vector Airport Systems, which manages fee collection for the airport.

City officials hope the revised fee structure will foster a more welcoming environment for the aviation community.