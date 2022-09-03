Artemis Re-Do Scrubbed

Russ Niles
5

NASA scrubbed the second attempt to launch the Artemis spacecraft on Saturday when they couldn’t fix a hydrogen leak on the launch pad. The leak has reportedly been isolated to a single hose, but with about two hours on the clock the launch team recommended a “no-go” and the launch was scrubbed. NASA did not immediately say when the next attempt will be made.

