At Least One Dead In Minnesota TBM Crash Into House
Authorities haven’t yet said how many were on the plane.
At least one person aboard a TBM 700 was killed when the aircraft crashed vertically into a house in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota on Saturday. Local first responders didn't even realize there was a crash until after the resulting fire was brought under control. It is believed that no one on the ground was hurt but by late Saturday authorities could only say there were no survivors on the plane but not how many were on board. More details are expected Sunday.
Doorbell video shows the turboprop single in a high speed dive that ended with the house. Authorities said it was on what appeared to be a stable approach to Anoka County–Blaine Airport, just north of Minneapolis, when it turned left and descended. The flight originated in Des Moines. According to the Aviation Safety Network There had been several PIREPs for light rime ice in the area. Temperature was 38 degrees, the dew point was about 32 degrees and the humidity was 79 percent on the ground at the time of the crash.