ATC Staff Shortage, Weather Cause Cancellations

A perfect storm of bad weather and an unfortunately timed ATC staffing shortage caused a massive ripple through airline schedules, prompting cancellations and delays over the weekend. Southwest was among the hardest hit and FlightAware reported 2,000 flight cancellations and 663 delays after what the FAA said was a relatively short hiccup in the system on Friday evening. Among the key factors in the upset was a staffing shortage in one section of Jacksonville Center, one of the country’s busiest. The FAA said the flight delays and cancellations only lasted a few hours but they quickly sent airline schedules into chaos. “Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place,” the FAA tweeted.
Southwest told News4Jax that its current limited schedule compounds the recovery efforts from such a schedule disruption. “With fewer frequencies between cities in our current schedule, recovering during operational challenges is more difficult and prolonged,” the company said in a statement to the TV station. “We’ve continued diligent work throughout the weekend to reset our operation with a focus on getting aircraft and crews repositioned to take care of our customers.”
Amazing how this happens right after all the routing changes into Florida! I thought ADS-B was supposed to accommodate all this without additional delays.
The article could clarify where the bad weather was. Maybe it’s referring to the lousy weather we’ve had up here in the northeast.
The airline don’t have to pay for weather related delays… but walk outs… yes.
So yes, you are being lied to because of liability.
There was weather Friday afternoon between the Orlando area south and west to Tampa/St. Pete. I flew a trip south of there and it was no worse than other summer days. Other than the staffing issues at JAX center I saw little reason for the shutdown which I missed by a couple of hours. I did get a reroute taking me down the arrival along the gulf coast.
I’m confused. What does a picture of the Carrier Air Traffic Control Center aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy in the Arabian Gulf in 2004 have to do with JAX Center? Did you just not have stock photos of a radar facility?
I have no idea why this posted here… kind of like they had no idea that was an aircraft carrier control center. 😜
