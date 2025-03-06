ATP Flight School Expands Training Fleet With 61 New Aircraft

ATP Flight School announced it is expanding its training fleet with the addition of 61 new aircraft in 2025, according to a press release on Tuesday.

ATP said the new deliveries will include 54 Cessna 172 Skyhawks—each equipped with advanced Garmin G1000 NXi avionics—and seven Piper Seminoles featuring Garmin G1000 flight decks. With these additions, ATP’s fleet will grow to 614 aircraft. Over the past two years alone, the school has taken delivery of 133 new aircraft, with plans to continue adding at least 40 more each year through 2027.

To support its growing student base, ATP is also expanding its training footprint. The school will open new training centers in Ann Arbor and Pontiac, Michigan, along with a fifth location in metro Atlanta.

“The safety and reliability of ATP’s operations exceed the national average for general aviation flight instruction by a factor of ten,” said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing, ATP Flight School. “This commitment to our students and instructors is only made possible through an unmatched investment in aircraft and safety, allowing aspiring pilots to train with confidence on the most efficient path to a successful airline pilot career.”