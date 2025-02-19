NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

ATP Flight School Boosts Alums With Free Advanced Training Offer

Randomly selected alumni and active instructors eligible for free programs

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: ATP Flight School

Flight training provider ATP Flight School announced today (February 19) it is instituting a new program to provide free Airbus A320 type rating training and its advanced Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP) training for randomly selected eligible alumni. The training grants total $15,000 per quarter available to alumni to advance their piloting careers. Starting next month, ATP graduates and active instructors working for ATP will be eligible to be selected for free advanced training.

One alum will be eligible each quarter for the ATP JETS advanced training (valued at $4,295), and an active company instructor will win the Airbus A320 type rating program (valued at $10,850).

Michael Arnold, v-p of marketing, said, “What many may not realize is the substantial financial investment [ATP] makes to continue supporting our students long after they graduate. Through the no-cost, no-fee Alumni Association, ATP has saved alumni over $750,000 dollars by covering the cost of their Flight Instructor Refresher Course through King Schools. ATP is proud to add to this investment by giving graduates a unique opportunity to gain the competitive edge and advance their qualifications by providing up to $15,000 of training for free.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Southwest Laying Off 15% of Overall Workforce
Aviation NewsSouthwest Laying Off 15% of Overall WorkforceMark Phelps
GA Flexes Economic Muscle With New Study and Deliveries Report
Aviation NewsGA Flexes Economic Muscle With New Study and Deliveries ReportMark Phelps
Two Dead In Arizona Midair Collision
Aviation NewsTwo Dead In Arizona Midair CollisionMark Phelps
Corrected: FAA Employees Receive Pink Slips
Aviation NewsCorrected: FAA Employees Receive Pink SlipsMark Phelps
AOPA’s Pleasance Fires Off Protest Letter on ADS-B Privacy Concerns
Aviation NewsAOPA’s Pleasance Fires Off Protest Letter on ADS-B Privacy ConcernsMark Phelps
ZeroAvia 600-kW Powerplant To Go To Jetcruzer Testbed
Aviation NewsZeroAvia 600-kW Powerplant To Go To Jetcruzer TestbedMark Phelps