ATP Flight School Boosts Alums With Free Advanced Training Offer

Flight training provider ATP Flight School announced today (February 19) it is instituting a new program to provide free Airbus A320 type rating training and its advanced Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP) training for randomly selected eligible alumni. The training grants total $15,000 per quarter available to alumni to advance their piloting careers. Starting next month, ATP graduates and active instructors working for ATP will be eligible to be selected for free advanced training.

One alum will be eligible each quarter for the ATP JETS advanced training (valued at $4,295), and an active company instructor will win the Airbus A320 type rating program (valued at $10,850).

Michael Arnold, v-p of marketing, said, “What many may not realize is the substantial financial investment [ATP] makes to continue supporting our students long after they graduate. Through the no-cost, no-fee Alumni Association, ATP has saved alumni over $750,000 dollars by covering the cost of their Flight Instructor Refresher Course through King Schools. ATP is proud to add to this investment by giving graduates a unique opportunity to gain the competitive edge and advance their qualifications by providing up to $15,000 of training for free.”