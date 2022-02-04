ATP Set To Open New Training Center In Western Pennsylvania

National training provider ATP Flight School announced this week it will open its 70th location, a new training center at Allegheny County Airport (KAGC) in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh. Michael Arnold, director of marketing for ATP, said, “The airline industry is facing a shortage of pilots, presenting a tremendous opportunity for new pilots to establish a rewarding and lucrative career.”

Traci Clark, vice president of corporate and general aviation for the Allegheny County Airport Authority, said, “More pilots need to be trained to address the national pilot shortage and having another first-class option like ATP in Western Pennsylvania is key. It’s another example of the important role general aviation airports like AGC have in the community and industry.”

ATP offers a fixed-cost, accelerated program and leverages airline affiliations to connect graduates with career opportunities and “capitalize on the growing shortage of qualified pilots.” The newest ATP facility will use airline-oriented procedures in its fleet of Piper Archers. ATP has orders on book to add 25 new aircraft this year, joining its existing fleet of 450 aircraft systemwide.

ATP says it maintains partnerships with more 30 airlines and corporate operators, “with some offering up to $17,500 in tuition reimbursement and bonus incentives totaling $172,500,” the school said. New partnerships recently announced include Frontier Airlines, Sun Country and Avelo Airlines. ATP said its graduates and instructors have the opportunity “to advance directly to an Airbus or Boeing First Officer position at 1,500 hours of flight time.”