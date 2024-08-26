Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Autonomous Caravan Logs 3,900 Miles In Air Force Exercise

System flew small packages between nine airports in support of Agile Flag 24-3

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

A fully autonomous Cessna Caravan shuttled components to support a major military exercise between nine different airports across two states earlier this month. The Caravan, operated by Xwing, which was acquired by Joby earlier this year, covered 3,900 miles and the human monitor pilot onboard never touched the controls. Exercise Agile Flag 24-3 is one of a series of mobilization drills that qualifies new recruits in command and control roles.

The Caravan delivered small cargo needed to keep the exercise running and it spared the Air Force the drain on resources that would have resulted if they'd used a regular cargo plane. : “We were pleased to continue demonstrating the capabilities of our autonomy technology during Agile Flag 24-3, where we completed dozens of fully autonomous aerial missions and showcased an ability to perform rapid resupply," said Maxime Gariel, Autonomy Lead at Joby. The company also demonstrated a portable remote supervision system using a laptop and a satellite communications unit that fits in a backpack.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Cyberattack Cripples SeaTac Airport
Aviation NewsCyberattack Cripples SeaTac AirportRuss Niles
Sport Pilot Hall Of Fame Inductees Named
Aviation NewsSport Pilot Hall Of Fame Inductees NamedRuss Niles
Polaris Dawn Launch Pushed To Wednesday
Aviation NewsPolaris Dawn Launch Pushed To WednesdayRuss Niles
NASA, magniX Electrify Vintage Airliner
Aviation NewsNASA, magniX Electrify Vintage AirlinerRuss Niles
Flight School Owner Who Allegedly Stiffed Students Facing Jail
Aviation NewsFlight School Owner Who Allegedly Stiffed Students Facing JailRuss Niles
Booking Feature Allows Women To Pick Seats Beside Other Women
Aviation NewsBooking Feature Allows Women To Pick Seats Beside Other WomenRuss Niles