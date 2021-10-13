Avfuel and Sheltair Launch New $30k Annual Scholarship Program

“Future Takes Flight” is the name of a new scholarship program recently announced by co-sponsors Sheltair Aviation, a large aviation services provider, and global fuel supplier Avfuel. The program represents an effort to “expand the scope” of the partnership between the two companies to provide $30,000 in educational scholarship funds every year. The disbursement will include six separate awards of $5,000 each spanning three categories: learning to fly – or training toward advanced ratings; aviation technician training; and continuing education. Each category will provide funding provided by the two companies for two awardees, each.

Subdividing the funding is Sheltair and Avfuel’s way of supporting business aviation across a wide range of disciplines. For example, the “learn to fly” scholarships could be used for ab initio training or completing commercial, multi-engine, or ATP certification, but also for furthering academic credit, acquiring a Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) status, or even completing upset recovery training. For prospective or already certified aviation technicians, the funding could support continued aviation technician coursework, or acquiring FAA inspector authorization certification. The continuing education category can support furthering the management skills necessary for advancing a career at an FBO, charter company, maintenance facility, or flight school.

The application process will start every year on December 1 with a June 1 deadline for submission. Executives at Avfuel and Sheltair will weigh the merits of each applicant based on essays. “Special consideration [will be] given to those facing financial hardship,” according to the two companies. Decisions will be rendered and awardees notified on August 1. The results will be announced at the annual NBAA-BACE show.