Aviation Coalition Backs House Bill To Modernize Air Traffic Control

More than 50 aviation organizations are backing new House legislation that proposes a $15 billion investment to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system.

The group, known as the Modern Skies coalition, represents a wide range of national and international aviation stakeholders, including industry associations, trade unions, and manufacturers. United in their goal to maintain the United States' leadership in aviation safety, the group is calling for swift action to address longstanding infrastructure and staffing challenges.

“As stakeholders from across the aviation industry, we have sounded the alarm for decades about the challenges created by aging technology and infrastructure, as well as the controller and technician staffing shortages,” the coalition said in a statement.

The proposed legislation would direct funding toward several key priorities: refurbishing control towers and TRACON facilities, replacing outdated radar and communications systems, and expanding recruitment and training programs for air traffic controllers.

Several aviation organizations have publicly voiced their support. GAMA President and CEO James Viola called the legislation “essential downpayment for the resources needed to modernize aviation technology and facility infrastructure and address critical air traffic controller staffing needs.”

Meanwhile, AOPA echoed the sentiment calling it a “positive first step” and a “significant and overdue investment in the future of our national airspace.” The association added it looks forward to working with Congress, the Trump administration, and other partners to build on the momentum.