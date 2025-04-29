NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Aviation Coalition Backs House Bill To Modernize Air Traffic Control

More than 50 aviation groups have united behind a House bill proposing $15 billion to modernize air traffic control.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

More than 50 aviation organizations are backing new House legislation that proposes a $15 billion investment to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system.

The group, known as the Modern Skies coalition, represents a wide range of national and international aviation stakeholders, including industry associations, trade unions, and manufacturers. United in their goal to maintain the United States' leadership in aviation safety, the group is calling for swift action to address longstanding infrastructure and staffing challenges.

“As stakeholders from across the aviation industry, we have sounded the alarm for decades about the challenges created by aging technology and infrastructure, as well as the controller and technician staffing shortages,” the coalition said in a statement.

The proposed legislation would direct funding toward several key priorities: refurbishing control towers and TRACON facilities, replacing outdated radar and communications systems, and expanding recruitment and training programs for air traffic controllers.

Several aviation organizations have publicly voiced their support. GAMA President and CEO James Viola called the legislation “essential downpayment for the resources needed to modernize aviation technology and facility infrastructure and address critical air traffic controller staffing needs.”

Meanwhile, AOPA echoed the sentiment calling it a “positive first step” and a “significant and overdue investment in the future of our national airspace.” The association added it looks forward to working with Congress, the Trump administration, and other partners to build on the momentum.

The House committee will take up the proposal on Wednesday.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Joby Completes First Piloted Transition Flights
Aviation NewsJoby Completes First Piloted Transition FlightsAmelia Walsh
Equipment Problems, Staff Shortage Cripple Newark Flights
Aviation NewsEquipment Problems, Staff Shortage Cripple Newark FlightsRuss Niles
Cub Cuts Line Of Ski Racers
Aviation NewsCub Cuts Line Of Ski RacersRuss Niles
Super Hornet Goes Overboard From Harry S. Truman
Aviation NewsSuper Hornet Goes Overboard From Harry S. TrumanRuss Niles
Plane May Be Forfeited For Beer-Smuggling Flight
Aviation NewsPlane May Be Forfeited For Beer-Smuggling FlightRuss Niles
Black Hawk ADS-B Was Off Because Mission Profile Was Classified
Aviation NewsBlack Hawk ADS-B Was Off Because Mission Profile Was ClassifiedRuss Niles