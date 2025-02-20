Aviation Coalition Calls For Urgent ATC Staffing And Modernization Efforts
Thirty-four groups urge Congress and the FAA to boost ATC staffing, technology, and funding while opposing privatization to maintain critical investments.
On Wednesday, a coalition representing commercial and general aviation interests urged Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to take immediate action to strengthen air traffic control (ATC) staffing and technology.
In a Feb. 19 letter, the groups wrote, “we must support air traffic controller workforce hiring and training, modernize and deploy state-of-the-art air traffic control facilities and equipment.” Notably, the coalition made it clear that it is not pursuing privatizing U.S. air traffic control, arguing that such a move would divert attention from essential investments.
Instead, the groups outlined key priorities including increased emergency funding for ATC infrastructure and workforce, modernization efforts, facility upgrades, financial reforms, and protections for FAA funding to ensure stability during government shutdowns.
Signatories included representatives from airlines, airports, unions, and advocacy associations among others. The letter also stressed that the organizations were “united in grief” over recent aviation accidents and are committed to preventing such tragedies in the future. The groups concluded that they are ready to work with the FAA on the initative.