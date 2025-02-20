Aviation Coalition Calls For Urgent ATC Staffing And Modernization Efforts

On Wednesday, a coalition representing commercial and general aviation interests urged Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to take immediate action to strengthen air traffic control (ATC) staffing and technology.

In a Feb. 19 letter, the groups wrote, “we must support air traffic controller workforce hiring and training, modernize and deploy state-of-the-art air traffic control facilities and equipment.” Notably, the coalition made it clear that it is not pursuing privatizing U.S. air traffic control, arguing that such a move would divert attention from essential investments.

Instead, the groups outlined key priorities including increased emergency funding for ATC infrastructure and workforce, modernization efforts, facility upgrades, financial reforms, and protections for FAA funding to ensure stability during government shutdowns.