Aviation Coalition Urges GA Pilots To Prioritize Safety

The National Pause for General Aviation Safety encourages pilots to dedicate time to safety training, enhancing skills, and knowledge.

A united coalition of aviation organizations has come together to support the National Pause for General Aviation Safety.

Spearheaded by AOPA and backed by the FAA Safety Team, this initiative encourages general aviation (GA) pilots to dedicate 15 to 60 minutes over the next six months to enhancing their safety practices. Pilots are urged to sharpen their skills and knowledge through a variety of carefully curated resources, including videos, articles, and more.

Organizations such as the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Vertical Aviation International (VAI), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA, are asking their members to visit GAsafe.org, where they can access aviation safety content tailored to their specific flying interests, whether it be mountain flying, backcountry, seaplanes, instrument flight, or handling emergencies.

“We envision a day with zero fatal general aviation accidents, and we have come a very long way already,” said AOPA President Darren Pleasance. “We are launching the National Pause for General Aviation Safety now so that we can draw attention to our successes and also refocus our efforts on making general aviation even safer.”

Pilots participating in the effort can earn FAA Wings credit.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
