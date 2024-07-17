Aviation Groups Want Changes To NAS Funding

A very broad coalition of aviation and industry groups is asking Congress to change the way funds are appropriated for modernization and upgrading the National Airspace System. Led by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association and Airlines for America, the collection of 26 organizations is recommending changes to the adminitration of the Aviation and Airways Trust Fund to give the FAA more flexibility in allocating money. “The coalition respectfully requests congressional authorizers and appropriators work together with the FAA and all stakeholders to ensure FAA has a plan and the necessary resources to grow the national airspace system safely and efficiently,” the detailed letter to the leaders of eight congressional committees says.

The group says the sagging NAS is in desperate need of effective funding to address pressing deficiencies at a time when air travel is growing rapidly. The group noted that because of the surge in traffic, the fund is expected to have surpluses in coming years and the group wants to ensure the $5.8 billion surplus goes to “address safety-critical user needs.” The letter says there’s no time to waste. “The effects of underinvestment in F&E are becoming strikingly clear,” the letter says. “One consequence is that the necessary maintenance of existing systems is being neglected. FAA switched to a “fix-on-fail” model during FY2013’s sequestration and has not returned to a model of preventative maintenance.”