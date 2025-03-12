NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Aerospace Groups Ask Trump Administration for Tariff Relief

Aviation advocacy associations request a meeting with the administration on supply chain concerns

Fifteen aviation industry advocacy groups, ranging from the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) to Airlines for America (A4A), delivered a letter today to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy; Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer asking the government to work with them on mitigating disruptions to the aviation supply chain. The coalition seeks support for “policies and actions focused on strengthening aviation safety agreements, policies, and investments to bolster innovation, as well as measures to address specific aviation supply chain challenges.”

The groups wrote: “The aviation supply chain involves tens of thousands of suppliers from all over the globe which provide parts, platforms, and systems that require safety approval for use and installation, all of which may not be easily replaced or substituted. Given this reality, it is essential that both government and industry work together to minimize cost and availability disruptions in the aviation supply chain, which in many cases cannot be easily or quickly addressed.  We believe such dialogue and analysis will benefit the competitiveness of the U.S. aviation manufacturing and maintenance sectors and will be critical as the industry continues to innovate and contribute positively to the U.S. balance of trade.”

The groups asked the Trump administration for an exemption from tariffs for the aerospace industry “to ensure there are no unintended consequences to the supply chain.” In addition, the coalition requested a meeting with the administration to discuss details of their concerns and provide recommendations to move the industry forward.

Click here for a copy of the complete letter and a list of association signatories.

