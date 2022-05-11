AVweb.com Announces Pre-Launch Of Classified Ad System

Now in its third decade as the premier independent voice of aviation, AVweb.com has entered the pre-launch phase of a comprehensive classified advertising system to serve the nearly one million site visits made by pilots and aviation industry professionals each month. When fully implemented on June 20, classifieds.avweb.com will serve the needs of aircraft and equipment buyers and sellers, used aircraft brokers, aviation job seekers, aviation real estate sellers, and engine, parts, and service providers.

Aviation service providers can visit the site now to load as many listings as they like. When the site goes live, the first two months will be free for each listing. Aviation job posters will be able to load their listings (again, the first two months free) beginning May 23. The classified system will be available for aircraft brokers on May 30, and individuals with airplanes to sell can start loading on June 6. The first two months following launch will be free for all aircraft sellers as well, including and especially brokers. Announcements will be made when each phase of the classified site becomes available.

“With regular visits topping one million a month, in addition to our opt-in e-letter database of more than one hundred thousand readers, AVweb’s reach is unmatched,” says Tim Cole, chief content officer of AVweb parent company Belvoir Media Group. He adds, “Our goal is to leverage this tremendous reach using an advertising service that will help pilots and aviation devotees achieve their goals—whether it’s buying or selling an airplane, enabling their hobby, or landing the aviation job of their dreams.”

“AVweb’s classified advertising section is associated with some of the most dynamic, informative, pilot-focused aviation content on the internet,” Cole said. “And AVweb’s vibrant blog and commenting functions have created aviation’s predominant public square.”

Along with the launch of AVweb.com’s new classified advertising tool, AVweb has moved to a five-times weekly schedule, adding more traffic and more value for advertisers. Traffic year-on-year has increased 25 percent, Cole said, and there has been a doubling of traffic since AVweb shifted to its five-times weekly format on March 14. “We want to partner with advertisers—both display and classified—to help them grow. Our increased frequency helps us achieve that goal much more quickly,” Cole said.

The Same AVweb. Just More of It

According to AVweb Publisher Tom Bliss, AVweb’s classified section will offer a unique and powerful sales tool for aircraft brokers, private sellers, aviation employers, service providers, and more.

“Companies and individuals with a story to tell will find a tremendous outlet in the AVweb Classifieds,” Bliss says. “On top of that, we will be offering unique e-letter ad positions in our ‘Plane of the Week’ series, plus a ‘Jobs Spotlight’ posting on Wednesdays, along with a ‘Just In’ composite ad on Fridays that will become the industry’s first aircraft sales news bulletin.”

As an added benefit, AVweb Classifieds users will have access to the popular Aviation Consumer used aircraft database. Aviation Consumer has created in-depth profiles of more than a hundred aircraft, including price comparisons, specs, and user comments. The Used Aircraft Guide gives buyers a deep dive into the airplane they are considering. The feature gives sellers an exclusive tool, and buyers peace of mind.

User-Friendly Tools

Anyone who wants to buy, search for, list, or sell an airplane, parts, jobs, services, real estate, and more, will find user-friendly tools at classifieds.avweb.com. The list includes a rapid image loader, easy check boxes that will quickly and clearly describe your sales offering, and communications tools so buyers can instantly connect with sellers.

“It’s more than a classified section,” says Cole. “It’s an entire aviation marketplace that will yield gratifying results for buyers, sellers, and aviation marketers. For our trusted, long-time brand partners AVweb’s new classified system will increase sessions and time-on-site. Our readers will come for the content and stay for the classifieds.”

Watch for more announcements during our pre-launch rollout period.