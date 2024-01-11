B-1B Grounding Extended As Air Force Continues Crash Investigation

The U.S. Air Force “paused” all flights of its fleet of B-1B Lancer bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota until at least January 19 as the investigation continues into the landing accident on Jan. 5. All four crew members ejected safely.

According to a report in the Air Force Times, B-1Bs operating at Dyess AFB in Texas continue to fly, according to a statement Tuesday (Jan. 9) by the USAF Global Strike Command, which manages long-range bomber operations.

The B-1B that crashed last week was on a routine training mission, according to the Air Force. A second B-1B landed safely. Though no information on the suspected cause of the accident was released, weather at the time was described by the National Weather Service as low visibility and freezing conditions. According to 28th Bomb Wing commander Col. Derek Oakley, the wreckage was confined to base property and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished by emergency USAF personnel.