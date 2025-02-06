B-29 Bombers To Return To AirVenture 2025

The two remaining flying Boeing B-29 Superfortresses will make their highly anticipated return to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) announced on February 5.

According to EAA, the two B-29s have made only about six joint public appearances since they first flew together at Oshkosh in 2017. Three of these appearances have occurred at EAA AirVenture, including in 2024.

“As AirVenture is the world’s largest annual gathering of warbirds, bringing these two iconic aircraft together is another of those ‘Only at Oshkosh’ moments,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs. “These airplanes are big favorites wherever they appear separately, but together they will make the occasion even more unforgettable.”

The aircraft will take turns on display at Boeing plaza. “FIFI” will be showcased from July 21-23, while “Doc” will take the spotlight from July 24-27. Both aircraft are expected for a formation flight during EAA’s night airshow.