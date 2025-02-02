NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Backup NOTAM System Activated

Primary system went down early Sunday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy took to X early Sunday to report that the primary NOTAM system was down "but there is no impact to the National Airspace System because a backup system is in place." He said all NOTAMs are available but he did not describe the cause of the outage or an estimate of when the primary system might be up again.

Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
