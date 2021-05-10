Bahamas Roll Back Covid-driven Travel, Activity Restrictions

As of May 1, international travelers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to receive a RT-PCR test before entering the Bahamas. Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis also announced a rollback on domestic travel restrictions throughout the island nation for fully vaccinated individuals.

Indoor dining and culture activities have also restarted for those who have been fully vaccinated. The Bahamas has also reduced curfew hours on Abaco by two hours, from the previous 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. restriction to the current 10 p.m. to 5 a.m shutdown.

Pilots can learn about travel restrictions on flying to the Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexico, or Central and South America at CST Flight Services website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still mandates requirements for all travelers from international locations, whether vaccinated or not, “to have a negative Covid-19 viral test result no more than three days before travel or documentation of recovery from Covid-19 in the past three months before they board a flight to the United States.” The CDC also provides recommendations on its website for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to follow when traveling internationally and upon return to the United States.