A pilot was killed when his banner tow plane crashed in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday avoided people on the ground before the Piper Pawnee crashed and burned next to a hospital. Video shows the Pawnee flying slowly and at low altitude while still towing the large banner over the city. It appeared to be losing altitude before dropping a wing and diving to the ground at about 12:30 p.m.

The aircraft left North Perry Airport and was headed to a nearby beach when he reported power problems to air traffic control. “Yeah, I’m gonna have to drop this banner. I’m not climbing,” he is quoted as saying. He rThe plane crashed on a street and caught fire immedieately. Bystanders tried to pull the pilot to safety but the fire was too intense. The aircraft was owned by Aerial Banners Inc. The name of the pilot has not been released. The NTSB is sending an investigative team to the site.