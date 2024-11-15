BasicMed Restrictions Relaxed

In compliance with the most recent FAA reauthorization, the agency has expanded the aircraft size and passenger load permitted under BasicMed. Those who use the self reporting medical regime can now use it to operate aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight of up to 12,500 pounds (up from 6,000 pounds) and carry up to six passengers instead of the five permitted under the old rules. The new rules also allow pilot examiners to do flight checks using BasicMed on aircraft that fit the category. The provisions were mandated by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 that was enacted earlier this year.

"BasicMed has been a success, and its improvement and expansion was a high priority of mine when writing the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024," Rep. Sam Graves, Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure told AOPA. "As a professional pilot, I know our aviation sector would not be where it is today without a strong general aviation community." He said he and AOPA President Mark Baker "worked relentlessly" to propel the initiative through all the bureaucratic and legislative hoops and so far they've been proven right in their assertions that there would be little or no impact on safety.