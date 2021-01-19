Bell 412 Passes 40-Year Mark

Bell’s 412 utility helicopter is entering its 40th year of service this month with more than 6.5 million flight hours logged. Since the model’s certification in January 1981, Bell has delivered over 1,100 412s to customers around the world. To date, a total of eleven variants have been developed.

“The evolution of the Bell 412 is a testament to the incredible flexibility and durability of the aircraft, a utility helicopter with designs originating from the world-renowned and venerable Huey,” Bell Textron said. “From moving employees to oil rig sites off the coast of Africa, to fighting fires in Australia, to presidential duties in Asia, the platform brings exceptional performance, impressive cargo-carrying abilities and power to each job.”

The latest 412 variant, the Subaru Bell 412EPX, was announced in July 2018 as a collaboration between Bell Textron and Subaru Corporation. Powered by the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6T-9 and equipped with the Bell BasiX-Pro integrated glass cockpit display system, the 412EPX has a top cruise speed of 123 knots, range of 361 NM, internal useful load of 5,385 pounds and external useful load of 6,185 pounds. The helicopter has a cargo hook capacity of 5,000 pounds and is capable of carrying up to 14 passengers.