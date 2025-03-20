Alaska Caravan Found Overweight Before Fatal Crash

A Bering Air Cessna 208B that crashed on February 6 in Nome, Alaska, killing all 10 people on board, was found to be more than 1,000 pounds overweight, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The report stated that the plane's estimated gross weight at departure was approximately 9,865 pounds, which exceeded the maximum allowed takeoff weight for flights in areas with forecasted icing conditions by about 1,058 pounds. According to the pilot operating handbook, the maximum permissible takeoff weight for such conditions was the same as the basic airplane’s weight, 8,807 pounds.

NTSB Chairperson Jennifer Homendy said the aircraft was operating in an area where moderate icing was possible between 2,000 feet and 8,000 feet and where the weather posed potential hazards to light aircraft, according to an article from AP.

In the final communications with air traffic control, the pilot was informed to descend to 4,000 feet at his discretion. Approximately three minutes later, the autopilot disengaged when the airspeed was 99 knots. The speed then dropped to 70 knots, and the altitude was about 3,100 feet. The last satellite tracking data was recorded less than a minute later, showing an altitude of 200 feet. The aircraft was found one day later floating on ice.