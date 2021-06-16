Biden Chooses ‘Sully’ As His Pick For ICAO Ambassador Post

On Tuesday June 15, President Biden named Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger as his pick for the position of ambassador to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Sullenburger, who gained fame for his 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson” water landing, was one of nine nominees Biden announced for ambassador positions. ICAO is a Montreal-based agency of the United Nations charged with promoting and developing international air transport.
Sullenberger was a vocal critic of President Trump and supported Biden’s campaign. Featured in an ad paid for by the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, he said, “From my service as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot, I knew that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling. And it’s in that highest calling of leadership that Donald Trump has failed us so miserably.”
Like President Biden, Sullenberger also struggled with stuttering as a child, and wrote an op-ed piece in The New York Times in January 2020 about his challenges.
Sullenberger retired from US Airways in 2010, the year after he and second officer Jeffrey Skiles skillfully landed their Airbus in the frigid January waters of the Hudson River abeam Manhattan. All 155 on board were rescued before the airliner sank. The A320 lost power in both engines after flying through a flock of geese shortly after takeoff from New York’s LaGuardia Airport on a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina. Deciding the Airbus did not have enough altitude to glide to LaGuardia or make it to nearby Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, Sullenberger advised controllers, “We’re gonna be in the Hudson.”
So, blind political allegiance to the party gets rewarded. Welcome to China 2.0.
‘Sullenberger was a vocal critic of President Trump and supported Biden’s campaign’
Darn, I liked the guy and was prepared to give Uncle Joe a kudos for at least one appropriate appointment.
Never mind. It’s still all politics.
@Arthur Foyt. Your comment is confusing. Sully is most likely a Republican, so not sure what ‘blind political allegiance’ you refer to. The Lincoln Project was a Republican group that didn’t agree with Trump.
Excuse me, but that project formed just before the 2020 election and only ran pro-Biden adds. Calling them Republicans is like calling the patriot act “patriotic” or the affordable care act giving “affordable care”.
It’s what people actually do; not the political names they use to deceive.
Call it what you like per Wikipedia: The Lincoln Project is an American political action committee (PAC) formed in late 2019 by former and present Republicans.
If you form a political action committee specifically to support Joe Biden, then the PAC is politically active for Joe Biden.
Why don’t you use your brain and your keyboard to at least find out where their funding came from?
People who are too lazy or biased or fearful just accept what they are told. That’s why I said “welcome to China 2.0”.
You confuse political party membership with hyper-partisanship. Blindly supporting everyone in your party is not a virtue. I am a Democrat, yet in 2000 I voted for Michael Bloomberg for NYC mayor because the Democratic candidate, Mark Green, was unacceptable in my opinion.
The GOP had an unacceptable candidate in 2020 so a group of rational Republicans supported the other guy whom they knew well from his tenure in public service and had a resume that qualified him for the job. They are still Republicans and they likely voted for Republicans in other races. What do you not understand about this?
Really? It was anti-Trump not pro-Biden. There is a difference. Mickey Mouse could have been the Dem nominee and they would have backed him. But since you’re so correct, I’ll just concede cause you’re louder and more boisterous so you must be right.
Good choice.
Daniel, supporting the party of slavery, Jim Crow laws, segregation, and anti-American policies is hardly a platform worthy to criticize Trump as “unacceptable”. You make me laugh.
As someone who has felt some of the annoying operational impositions placed on us by ICAO, I believe ICAO will benefit from the good down to earth influence which Sully is sure to offer. Prior to becoming known for the 2009 Hudson water landing, he was active in safety promotion, accident investigation and authoring an FAA advisory circular – activities which reached well beyond his day job perch in the cockpit. He comes from a place where all of us whose careers have been line operational would like to see influencers in high places come from. His recognition that causes greater than oneself are higher callings is the ultimate in attributes and one which benefits us all.
Well stated John.
As for some of the other posts, I guess it isn’t any longer acceptable to be a member of a political party without stricktly voting the party line. Your either with us or against us mentality. Blue and red states. Overall divisiveness permeating our society.
God help this country and its sharply polarized political views. How about getting back to being Americans and respecting one another as such.