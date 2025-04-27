Blackhawk ADS-B Was Off Because Mission Profile Was Classified

The Army Blackhawk helicopter crew involved in the mid-air collision with an American Eagle CRJ700 last January at Reagan National Airport had turned off ADS-B because they were practising a classified flight profile according to a New York Times investigation. The Times story released Sunday said the crew was rehearsing the extraction of high-level government officials because of an attack on Washington when it collided with the CRJ. All 67 people on both aircraft died and the aircraft crashed into the Potomac. It was also a qualification flight for Capt. Rebecca Lobach, who was flying with instructor CWO2 Andrew Eves.

The lack of an ADS-B signal and the potential warning it might have provided controllers over the altitude of the helicopter have become prominent investigative paths for the various authorities involved. The reason the ADS-B Out transponder was not emitting a signal that night had not been disclosed by investigators.