Blackhawk Flies TBM 700 Engine Mod

Blackhawk Aerospace says it's expecting a solid market for its souped up version of the TBM 700. The company flew a 700 with a PT6A-66D engine that puts out 850 shaft horsepower that can be tapped for much increased climb and cruise performance. At a news conference at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas on Monday, the company announced that about 30 TBM 700 owners, about 10 percent of the fleet, have inquired about the peppier version of the original TBM fast turboprop.

Company officials said the updated version of the plane will sell for about $2.4 million, making it the most expensive TBM 700 ever. But company President Edwin Black said the cost is balanced by the higher resale value of the updated aircraft. "It's the value that keeping their aircraft up to date provides," Black said. “The PT6A-66D engine will redefine the aircraft’s capabilities and offer substantial benefits to operators.”



