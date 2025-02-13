Blue Origin Announces Layoffs

Jeff Bezos-backed rocket company, Blue Origin, announced plans to lay off about ten percent of its workforce, Reuters reportedon Wednesday.

Approximately 1,400 of Blue Origin's nearly 14,000 employees are being cut primarily affecting workers in Florida, Texas, and Washington, the outlet reported. The layoffs come as the company ramps up production of its massive New Glenn rocket, which successfully launched for the first time last month.

“When you look at the foundation of the company and what we need to get to over the next three to five years, we just came to the painful conclusion that we aren't set up for the kind of success that we really wanted to have," Blue Orgin CEO Dave Limp told employees in an all-hands meeting.