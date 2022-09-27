Boeing Delivers 100th 737-800BCF

Boeing announced on Tuesday that it has delivered its 100th contracted 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). The aircraft, which was converted at Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co. Ltd. (BSAS), went to AerCap Cargo who will lease it to Brazil-based GOL Linhas Aéreas. AerCap was the launch customer for Boeing’s 737-800BCF program in 2016 and currently has 65 firm orders and nine options for 737-800BCF aircraft.

“We are honored to celebrate this milestone with AerCap Cargo, a customer that has been an integral part of the 737-800BCF program’s success since program launch,” said Kate Schaefer, Boeing Commercial Modifications, Engineering & Specialty Products vice president. “Across five continents, our customers’ 737-800BCF utilization hours are far surpassing those of the previous generation fleet. It’s a testament to the important role these freighters play in unlocking market opportunities for our air cargo operators and their customers.”

Boeing reports that the global 737-800BCF fleet has logged more than 70,000 flights to date with an average utilization of seven hours per day. The company has more than 250 orders and commitments from over 20 customers for the 737-800BCF. Boeing operates five sites with 737-800BCF conversion capacity.