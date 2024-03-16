Boeing Issues Safety Advisory After LATAM Airlines Incident

On Friday, Boeing issued a safety advisory asking airlines to inspect pilot seat switches on the 787 Dreamliner aircraft following a recent LATAM Airlines incident in which a sudden plunge injured some 50 crew members and passengers.

Boeing described the advisory as “precautionary” noting that airlines carry out the inspection during scheduled maintenance checks on the 787. United Airlines and American Airlines are the two main operators of the Dreamliner with fleets of 71 and 59, respectively.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, a stewardess serving a meal in the cockpit inadvertently hit a switch on the back of the seat pushing the pilot into the controls on the aircraft. The WSJ said the information was sourced from anonymous U.S. industry officials briefed on initial investigation findings.

Chile’s aviation authority has sent investigators to New Zealand to lead the investigation on the LATAM Airlines incident. As of now, no findings have been released.