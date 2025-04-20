NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Boeing Repatriates MAX Caught In Tariff Tiff

Ferry flight landed Sunday at Boeing Field.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

S5A-0048/Wikimedia/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.en

Boeing has started bringing aircraft sold to Chinese airlines back to the U.S. after China announced last week it had told airlines to stop taking delivery of Boeing products. The move was in response to a trade war sparked by President Donald Trump's imposition of 145 percent tariffs on U.S. goods. It's not clear whether the tariffs actually applied to the aircraft that landed in Seattle on Sunday, presumably to be stored until some kind of deal is reached to allow its delivery. If the tariffs did apply, the cost of the MAX would have been about $135 million rather than the normal $55 million sticker price.

The Boeing 737 MAX was at Boeing's completion center in Zhoushan for final touches before entering service with Xiamen Airlines. It was spotted landing at Boeing Field just after 6 a.m. after fuel stops in Guam and Hawaii. Reuters said it's not known whether Boeing recalled the plane or the Chinese ordered it to leave.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Air Force Restores Digital Content On First Female Thunderbird
Aviation NewsAir Force Restores Digital Content On First Female ThunderbirdRuss Niles
Pilot Recounts Ditching Off Mexico
Aviation NewsPilot Recounts Ditching Off MexicoRuss Niles
Archer And United Unveil eVTOL Plans For New York City
Aviation NewsArcher And United Unveil eVTOL Plans For New York CityAmelia Walsh
Tropic Air Flight Hijacked In Belize
Aviation NewsTropic Air Flight Hijacked In BelizeAmelia Walsh
Air Force Removes Content Honoring First Female Thunderbird
Aviation NewsAir Force Removes Content Honoring First Female ThunderbirdAmelia Walsh
Transportation Secretary Questions ATC Retirement Age
Aviation NewsTransportation Secretary Questions ATC Retirement AgeAmelia Walsh