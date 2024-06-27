Boeing Says Starliner Mission ‘Going Well’

Boeing insists its first crewed mission of the Starliner capsule is “going well” despite another delay in the return of its astronauts from the International Space Station. In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the delay is part of the program and not a failure. “It is a test flight,” the company said. “The mission is still going and it is going well.” The company also said the Starliner was “performing well” and could return to earth at any time if necessary.

The Starliner docked with the ISS on June 6 and was supposed to leave a week later. But a total of five helium leaks and issues with the thrusters pushed that back. It was delayed again and Boeing and NASA have stopped giving projected dates. The departure is now sheduled for sometime in July. Many news outlets have used the word “stranded” to describe the plight of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams which the company is emphatically rejecting.