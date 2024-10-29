NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Boeing Sells Off Stock To Raise Cash

Production issues and a prolonged strike have created liquidity issues for the company.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Wikimedia Commons/Jetstar Airlines

Cash-strapped Boeing is looking to raise $19 billion in a stock offering to relieve it's liquidity issues and blunt the effects of a prolonged strike by production workers. The company is offering 90 million common shares and $5 billion in depositary shares to make ends meet. It says it intends to use the money for "general corporate purposes" which means keeping the lights on for those who are still working.

Last week the majority of members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers rejected a 35 percent wage increase and upped the ante with a demand for a return to defined benefit pensions, which the union gave up for 401Ks in exchange for keeping Boeing 777 production in Washington State. The strike has stopped deliveries and since figuratively handing over the keys is when Boeing gets mostly paid for each jet, it's choked off a key source of income. The company reported a third-quarter loss of $6 billion last week.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Union Says FAA To Drop ATC Center Weather Forecasters
Aviation NewsUnion Says FAA To Drop ATC Center Weather ForecastersRuss Niles
Lilium Applies For Insolvency In Germany
Aviation NewsLilium Applies For Insolvency In GermanyRuss Niles
Report Says North Korean Fighter Pilots Sent To Russia
Aviation NewsReport Says North Korean Fighter Pilots Sent To RussiaRuss Niles
Natilus Proposes Blended Wing Body Airliner
Aviation NewsNatilus Proposes Blended Wing Body AirlinerRuss Niles
Storm Pushes Paraglider To 24,000 Feet
Aviation NewsStorm Pushes Paraglider To 24,000 FeetRuss Niles
NASA Chief Wants Musk Investigated
Aviation NewsNASA Chief Wants Musk InvestigatedRuss Niles