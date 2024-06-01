Boeing’s Starliner Scrubbed Minutes Before Launch (Updated) 

Just four minutes before liftoff, the launch of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule was once again scrubbed due to a “technical issue.” A retry was possible as early as Sunday but NASA announced late Saturday that it was pushing the next attempt back to at least Wednesday at 10:52 a.m. EDT to troubleshoot a balky launch control computer.

The mission, called Crew Flight Test, was expected to launch Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This incident marks the second time within a month that a planned launch has been scrubbed. Starliner’s initial launch, slated for May 6, was also postponed just two hours before liftoff due to an issue with an oxygen relief valve, which has since been rectified.

“The launch attempt of NASA’s Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test, which will carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to and from the International Space Station, has been scrubbed as teams evaluate the ground launch sequencer. More information will be forthcoming,” NASA wrote in a statement.

Boeing says Starliner was designed to accommodate seven passengers, or a mix of crew and cargo, for missions to low-Earth orbit. The Starliner is reusable up to 10 times with a six-month turnaround time.