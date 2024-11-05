NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Boeing Strike Over

International Association of Machinists claim “victory” in costly walkout.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Wikimedia Commons/Jetstar Airlines

Boeing production workers voted 59% to accept the company's offer of a 38% pay increase over the next four years plus an immediate $12,000 signing bonus. Acceptance ends a six-week strike that was straining Boeing's balance sheet and delaying aircraft deliveries. "This is a victory. We can hold our heads high," said Jon Holden, head of the International Association of Machinists, representing 33,000 workers at plants scattered around the Seattle area.

Some strikers will be back at work Wednesday, while the balance of the workforce will head back over the next week. Some estimates put the cost of the strike at more than $10 billion. Last week CEO Kelly Ortberg issued an ultimatum to the workers threatening to present a less generous offer if this one was rejected.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Unleaded Fuel Sales Take Off At Reid-Hillview
Aviation NewsUnleaded Fuel Sales Take Off At Reid-HillviewRuss Niles
Eve Gets Final Airworthiness Criteria For EVTOL
Aviation NewsEve Gets Final Airworthiness Criteria For EVTOLRuss Niles
Russia Accused Of Plotting Sabotage Against U.S.-Bound Aircraft
Aviation NewsRussia Accused Of Plotting Sabotage Against U.S.-Bound AircraftRuss Niles
Air Canada Revives 767s To Meet Demand
Aviation NewsAir Canada Revives 767s To Meet DemandRuss Niles
Boeing Issues Ultimatum To Strikers
Aviation NewsBoeing Issues Ultimatum To StrikersRuss Niles
Gulfstream Planning Starlink Fleetwide Integration
Aviation NewsGulfstream Planning Starlink Fleetwide IntegrationRuss Niles