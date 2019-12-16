Boeing Suspends 737 MAX Production

Boeing will “temporarily suspend production” of the 737 MAX in January as recertification issues drag on. Around 400 of the airliners have been built but not delivered since the grounding in March. The company trimmed production by 10 units a month (to a still heady 42) early in the crisis that has severely stressed Boeing’s reputation and impacted its market value.
In a statement, Boeing said, “Safely returning the 737 MAX to service is our top priority. We know that the process of approving the 737 MAX’s return to service, and of determining appropriate training requirements, must be extraordinarily thorough and robust, to ensure that our regulators, customers, and the flying public have confidence in the 737 MAX updates.”
Expectations on when the MAX would be deemed airworthy and returned to service have slipped consistently as the drama has played out inside Boeing, within the FAA and in front of congressional committees. Current estimates are for the jetliner to be cleared in early 2020, but the stored aircraft will require considerable tending to before they can carry revenue passengers. Most airlines have removed the MAX from their schedules until March or April of 2020, though any further delays could easily push that shortage into the peak travel season.
“As we have previously said, the FAA and global regulatory authorities determine the timeline for certification and return to service. We remain fully committed to supporting this process. It is our duty to ensure that every requirement is fulfilled, and every question from our regulators answered,” Boeing said in a statement. “We believe [temporarily stopping production] is least disruptive to maintaining long-term production system and supply chain health. This decision is driven by a number of factors, including the extension of certification into 2020, the uncertainty about the timing and conditions of return to service and global training approvals, and the importance of ensuring that we can prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft.” Industry watchers are predicting numerous business impacts throughout the supply industry, and the financial markets have responded as well: Boeing’s stock value fell more than 4 percent today compared to its closing value on Friday.
“During this time, it is our plan that affected employees will continue 737-related work, or be temporarily assigned to other teams in Puget Sound. As we have throughout the 737 MAX grounding, we will keep our customers, employees, and supply chain top of mind as we continue to assess appropriate actions. This will include efforts to sustain the gains in production system and supply chain quality and health made over the last many months. We will provide financial information regarding the production suspension in connection with our 4Q19 earnings release in late January,” the company said.
It’s not getting any better for the 737 MAX as time goes on, it’s getting worse. This airplane is going to put Boing into chapter 11. It is becoming more evident that any attempt to band aid MCAS is just not going to fly. A complete redesign which must include completely ridding the MAX of MCAS is a must. The flying public is driving this and the carrier’s are listening to their customers because they have to if they want to survive.
A complete re-design of the Boeing 737? That would be a waste of resources. Boeing would be better off with a completely new airplane – or two. But that would cede 5 years and 5,000 airframes to Airbus. Never. Gonna. Happen.
If this was 1942, Boeing could hang new engines on the 757, and crank them out like sausage. News bulletin: It ain’t 1942.
This situation is a vivid example of another YARS-ism: “Don’t let the perfect become the enemy of the good.”
Fly-by-wire would solve this issue. But again, how much sense would it make, to retro-fit FBW onto a design that’s more than 50 years old? It would take 3 years to get it designed, certificated, and into serial production.
Nope. As long as the RULES allow a kludge like MCAS to exist – and the FAA already has said that they do – then MCAS v2.0 will be the approved solution. IMWO, this announcement is aimed directly at the Agency. It is INTENDED to draw comments like yours, that “this will bankrupt Boeing,” and, by extension, dozens if not hundreds of its suppliers. Remember the Archduke?
I remember when “experts” asserted that battery fires were going to be the certain death of the 787. NOBODY ever would board one again. I still wouldn’t use Li-ion batteries, but Dreamliners ply the skies, filled with passengers who boarded voluntarilly. Go figure.
MCAS? This, too, will pass – from a certification standpoint. The real damage? The supply chain, and the airlines customer list. THOSE consequences of this suspension-of-production decision could be catastrophic – and NOT just for Boeing. It’s arguably the biggest aviation story of the year. Bigger than Garmin’s autoland.
Tighten your seatbelt, Will Robinson.
As a carrier with unfilled orders sitting in limbo, are you going to sit, wait and see how things shake out? Then when the dust settles, (whenever that may be) are you willing to accept all of the baggage that’s going to come with the new and improved MAX? Or, dump your orders, cut your loses, sue Boeing and move on to a platform with known stability before things get worse which I am willing to bet money they will?
It’s hard enough to try and make money, or, not lose as much in addition to having to deal with the Boeing / FAA fiasco. You have to move fast to survive.
If only that were an option.
The industry purposefully has capacity constraints. Order a new Airbus (or Boeing) today; take delivery in four years. Maybe.
Presume that EVERY order – all 4,300 of them – for a new MAX gets cancelled tomorrow. What are you going to do? Wait EIGHT years or longer, to get a new Airbus?
You can’t add airliners to your shopping cart at Wal*Mart. You can’t order them online at Amazon. Yet. 😉
You have no choice OTHER than to wait – no matter what you order, or from whom. The MAX fiasco has the lease market tapped out. What airline action would help to solve this?
Yars is correct; the airlines have little choice other than to stick with their orders. Airbus cannot take up the slack of any mass cancellations. Plus, the airlines with already delivered MAX planes in their fleets can’t return them for a refund. Besides, by the time the airlines managed to get out of their contracts through the court system, the MAX will be back flying. It appears at this point that the main sticking points are procedural (pilot training, operational & maintenance documentation, etc.) rather than whether the modified MCAS system is working. Most of the agencies involved have signed off on the design changes. A phased-in program releasing airplanes for service based on the airlines ability to train pilots and mechanics could happen very soon.
Okay, once and for all, let’s dispense with the notion that the MAX is going to bankrupt Boeing. The MAX may be a large component of the civilian aircraft book of business, but they are still making plenty of 777 and 787 variants that are selling well. Plus, they are the largest supplier of military aircraft and other military hardware to our armed forces and most of our allies. This debacle may hurt their stock price and their bottom line for a few years, but it isn’t going to sink the company.
“Don’t let the perfect become the enemy of the good”. Unfortunately for Boeing, the FAA and other regulatory agencies involved are looking for perfect. Good luck with that.
“Perfect” would require a goalpost-moving re-write of the rules.
Compliance is about all that the Agency can demand. Given the slat-track fiasco, compliance may be a stretch for Boeing right now.
I’ve said it before…LET. IT. DIE.
The confidence will never be restored. Take your lumps, scrap and/or sell what you can. Start over.
They are losing business from other airframe sales too, most recently one airline bailed on their orders of the Dreamliner in favor of the Airbus line.
Once upon a time it was thought GM was unsinkable, until they weren’t. Things change. Never say never. It’s usually when you get comfortable and complacent that the unexpected decides to show up.
Usually in a not so subtle way.
Old Tom C. Truism: Always look behind your back, because.🤓
You don’t have to be able to outrun the bear. You only have to be able to outrun the next-slowest runner.
People could eschew GM because they had LOTS of alternatives. What is your alternative to Boeing? Airbus? Sure – get in line. You can get your A-321 in about 8 years.
Yars is absolutely spot on. When the Corvair, Pinto, Vega issues hit GM and Ford, you could simply get another car from a dozen other manufacturers. There are no alternatives for MAX customers other than get into the Airbus line. Leasing companies are tapped out. And if you have standardized your fleet to streamline parts, maintenance, and pilot training, like Southwest, not only do you now have to speak French, you will have to completely change how you run your business.
Airbus would not want to handle this “extra business” because they can’t. They would have a PR nightmare doubling order backlog and not being able to produce. That would lead to the same end result of a disaster waiting to happen due to unreasonable and unattainable production rates causing all sorts of quality control issues even with a proven air-frame. In addition to all that mess, Airbus would have to expand their supply chain correspondingly which would be difficult to virtually impossible. And every other manufacturer of airliners would be and are in the same position. There is no excess airplane manufacturing capacity in military, commercial, and GA aircraft…anywhere on the planet. And the airlines know this.
MAX will fly again, and Boeing will lose relatively few orders.
This time next year we will know if the MAX will be in service.
Maybe Boeing could sub contract with Airbus to build A-321 s
Good idea.
It probably would take only six or seven years to tool up, and to establish a reliable vendor base.
Brinkmanship. Is this fiasco why the FAA announced a new safety division?