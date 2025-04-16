NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Boeing Plans to Build MQ-28 ‘Loyal Wingman’ Drone in Australia

U.S. Navy joins the Air Force in exploring a role for the MQ-28

Boeing MQ-28 ‘Ghost Bat’ combat drone. Credit: Wikimedia

With international alliances suffering the stress of strained economic relations, the U.S. Navy is, nevertheless, bullish on the joint U.S.-Australian MQ-28 “Ghost Bat” drone program. The drone model is linked to the “loyal wingman” concept of using unmanned aircraft alongside manned combat aircraft in a variety of roles. To date, the MQ-28 has largely been associated with U.S. Air Force planning, but the latest news reported in The War Zone (TWZ), reveals that the Navy is considering the technology for its Collaborative Combat Aircraft plans.

Capt. Ron Flanders, public affairs officer at the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition (RDA) told TWZ, “The partnership between the United States and Australia on the MQ-28 represents a new model of joint development, where allied nations co-design and co-produce high-end military capabilities. The U.S. has expressed strong interest in leveraging the MQ-28’s AI-driven autonomy and modular design for future air combat operations.”

TWZ reported that news of cooperation between Boeing and Australia on the MQ-28 first came out in 2019, followed by first flight in 2021. Three prototypes are known to have been built and test-flown Down Under. Currently, Boeing plans call for building the Ghost Bat drones in Queensland, Australia, and will also provide them to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), according to the military news site.

