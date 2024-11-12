NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Boom Nearing Boom

Boom’s test article hit Mach .82 on Nov. 5.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Boom Aerospace

Boom Supersonic is getting closer to living up to its name and went higher and faster on its seventh test flight on Nov. 5. The prototype got to Mach .82 (499 knots) and 23,000 feet and company officials are talking about going supersonic in the next few flights. "XB-1, Boom's supersonic demonstrator aircraft, continues to progress toward Mach 1," the company said in a statement. Test pilot Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg was at the controls for the flight.

The prototype is the forerunner of an eventual supersonic airliner called Overture the company hopes to have operational in the next decade. "Flight seven focused on flutter envelope expansion and cockpit pressure testing in order to ensure safe performance and handling qualities as XB-1 approaches supersonic speeds and higher altitudes," the company statement said.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Martin Mars To Visit San Francisco, San Diego On Final Flight
Aviation NewsMartin Mars To Visit San Francisco, San Diego On Final FlightRuss Niles
Cruise Amps Up Aviation To Bolster Next Mission Impossible Movie
Aviation NewsCruise Amps Up Aviation To Bolster Next Mission Impossible MovieRuss Niles
Flight Attendant Grazed When Gunfire Hits Spirit Flight
Aviation NewsFlight Attendant Grazed When Gunfire Hits Spirit FlightRuss Niles
Allegiant Pilots Reject 70 Percent Pay Increase (Corrected)
Aviation NewsAllegiant Pilots Reject 70 Percent Pay Increase (Corrected)Russ Niles
Mercury 13 Member Wally Funk Honored
Aviation NewsMercury 13 Member Wally Funk HonoredRuss Niles
Pilots Escape Burning Cargo 737 In Brazil
Aviation NewsPilots Escape Burning Cargo 737 In BrazilRuss Niles