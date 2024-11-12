Boom Nearing Boom

Boom Supersonic is getting closer to living up to its name and went higher and faster on its seventh test flight on Nov. 5. The prototype got to Mach .82 (499 knots) and 23,000 feet and company officials are talking about going supersonic in the next few flights. "XB-1, Boom's supersonic demonstrator aircraft, continues to progress toward Mach 1," the company said in a statement. Test pilot Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg was at the controls for the flight.