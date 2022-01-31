Boom Picks Greensboro For Factory

Boom Supersonic has picked Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, as the site for the “superfactory” that will build its Overture supersonic airliner. The company announced last week that the 400,000-square-foot facility will be built on a 65-acre site at the airport, which is also home to Honda Aircraft. Boom founder Blake Scholl has big plans for the airplane and for Greensboro. “With some of the country’s best and brightest aviation talent, key suppliers, and the state of North Carolina’s continued support, Boom is confident that Greensboro will emerge as the world’s supersonic manufacturing hub.”

Boom says construction will start this year and the first 65- to 88-seat aircraft will come off the line in 2024. Boom has 70 orders worth 14 billion for the aircraft from United and Japan Airlines and the U.S. Air Force is looking at military applications. The company is predicting it will have 1,750 workers by 2030 and 2,400 by 2032.