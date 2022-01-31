Boom Picks Greensboro For Factory

Boom Supersonic has picked Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, as the site for the “superfactory” that will build its Overture supersonic airliner. The company announced last week that the 400,000-square-foot facility will be built on a 65-acre site at the airport, which is also home to Honda Aircraft. Boom founder Blake Scholl has big plans for the airplane and for Greensboro. “With some of the country’s best and brightest aviation talent, key suppliers, and the state of North Carolina’s continued support, Boom is confident that Greensboro will emerge as the world’s supersonic manufacturing hub.”
Boom says construction will start this year and the first 65- to 88-seat aircraft will come off the line in 2024. Boom has 70 orders worth 14 billion for the aircraft from United and Japan Airlines and the U.S. Air Force is looking at military applications. The company is predicting it will have 1,750 workers by 2030 and 2,400 by 2032.
But the Denver area has much talent too?
Perhaps not as many wanting production work, college students are short-timers, Boulder is a hike on the other side of Denver (I don’t know about other colleges).
Boom is now at Centennial Airport near Denver, KAPA, longest runway 10,000 feet but at high altitude which greatly increases runway required.
(You have to dig around Boom’s mediocre website to find that, blog page covering ground testing of XB-1 demonstrator has it, contact page does not.)
First one or more Overtures will need to depart safely for Mohave California for flight testing.
XB-1 will blast out of KAPA using afterburner, which Overture will not have.
Subsidization by host cities would be surprising given Blake’s background.
I claim “First Dibbs on the factory building after the bankruptcy!”
XB-1 demonstrator should help with structures, systems including synthetic vision to help pilots, and engine inlets.
But is engines are very different from what is needed for Overture, XB-1’s are from F-5 fighters and have afterburner.
Aerodynamic configuration may be similar (very slender delta wing like Concorde) but I have not compared XB-1 and proposed Overture including wing-body junction.
XB-1 proves Boom can build something real, apparently ground testing well underway, first flight ‘any day now’ in lingo Blake is familiar with.
(Software industry lingo, I expect he is wiser than Vern Raeburn, whose Eclipse 500 project had to switch engines as maturing design outgrew Williams’ engine and Williams stopped supporting the project. Costs were way up as typical with wannabe projects. Eclipse went broke even after investors shoved Raburn out, avionics development was part of the problem. Did produce a few hundred flying airplanes. But distracted himself and funds by starting to develop a single-engine VLJ before he had a viable company.)
Amazing how easy it must be to pay yourself a big salary and spend lots of other people’s money. I just hope that Avweb will publish the progress and eventual downfall. Here is a idea for Paul’s next review article: Go through all the ra ra articles AVweb has published and give us a report on the history and current status of all these startups, especially the electric ones. We are just dying to know how they are doing or how they did until they went tango uniform.