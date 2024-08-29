Boom Supersonic XB-1 Completes Successful Second Test Flight

Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 prototype aircraft successfully completed its second test flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, California on Aug. 26.

Boom’s XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft is designed to provide the foundation for the design and development of its supersonic airliner, dubbed Overture. During its second test flight, XB-1 flew for about 15 minutes, reaching an altitude of 10,400 feet and speeds of 232 knots.

During this flight, the XB-1 successfully retracted and extended its landing gear for the first time. The test also focused on assessing the aircraft’s handling qualities and activating a new digital stability augmentation system, or roll damper. This system was introduced to improve handling based on insights from the initial flight in March.

“XB-1 had a fantastic second flight this morning. Initial results indicate we’ve successfully resolved the findings from Flight One and are excited to continue flight testing on the path to supersonic flight,” said Boom Supersonic Founder and CEO Blake Scholl in a recent press release. “I’m proud of the team. Today’s flight is another step toward the return of supersonic passenger travel.”