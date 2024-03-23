Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 Takes Historic First Flight, Paving The Way For Overture

Aviation startup Boom Supersonic took a major step forward in its mission to revive commercial supersonic travel with the inaugural flight of its prototype aircraft, the XB-1.
According to a press release, XB-1 took off from the Mojave Air & Space Port and flew for approximately 12 minutes over California’s Mohave Desert. The 63-foot aircraft successfully completed all of its test objectives, reaching an altitude of 7,120 feet and attaining speeds up to 238 knots.
Boom says that every feature on the aircraft is optimized for supersonic performance including carbon fiber composites, advanced avionics, digitally-optimized aerodynamics, and an advanced supersonic propulsion system.
“Today, XB-1 took flight in the same hallowed airspace where the Bell X-1 first broke the sound barrier in 1947,” said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. “I’ve been looking forward to this flight since founding Boom in 2014, and it marks the most significant milestone yet on our path to bring supersonic travel to passengers worldwide.”
Boom says the maiden voyage of the XB-1 demonstrator comes as the company works to advance Overture towards production. Set to carry some 64-80 passengers at Mach 1.7, Overture already has 130 orders and pre-orders from prominent carriers like American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines.
Just wrong!
At a time when some possessed people are freaked out over minute amounts of unmeasurable lead being expelled by piston GA airplanes and others are possessed by electric flight and cars as a way to save the Earth, this Company is trying to build a supersonic jet. WHY? It’s fuel consumption/seat-mile will be far greater than anything else flying intercontinentally. I heard earlier today it can reduce the time to get from the US to Europe from 7.5 hrs to 4.25 hours. Is THAT needed or worth it?
Answer: I HAVE to say it … John Kerry will be able to get to Davos and back sooner. 🙂
(I already heard that on TV this afternoon, BTW).
Meanwhile, over at NASA Armstrong, we’re STILL waiting for the X-59 to fly so they can figure out if people in El Paso or Shreveport are offended by the muted ‘boom’ (pun intended) of the thing so the FAA can write Regs for supersonic airplanes. Either Boom knows something we don’t OR they’re betting on the come? Great to have NASA paying for their research, however. The X-59 was supposed to fly in 2021 (maybe NASA’s calendar is slow?) and the program is now gonna cost $632M … that’s 2/3 of a BILLION BUCKS. Add in the X-57 Maxwell debacle and you’ve got 3/4 of a BILLION bucks spent on just two airplanes. Someone needs to put NASA Armstrong on a substantial monetary diet.
“Electric pipsqueak (rimes with Pipistrel) airplanes for thee and supersonic jets for me” … THAT oughta be their slogan. Oh well, at least Boom is paying for this research (I HOPE?).