Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 Takes Historic First Flight, Paving The Way For Overture

Aviation startup Boom Supersonic took a major step forward in its mission to revive commercial supersonic travel with the inaugural flight of its prototype aircraft, the XB-1.

According to a press release, XB-1 took off from the Mojave Air & Space Port and flew for approximately 12 minutes over California’s Mohave Desert. The 63-foot aircraft successfully completed all of its test objectives, reaching an altitude of 7,120 feet and attaining speeds up to 238 knots.

Boom says that every feature on the aircraft is optimized for supersonic performance including carbon fiber composites, advanced avionics, digitally-optimized aerodynamics, and an advanced supersonic propulsion system.

“Today, XB-1 took flight in the same hallowed airspace where the Bell X-1 first broke the sound barrier in 1947,” said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. “I’ve been looking forward to this flight since founding Boom in 2014, and it marks the most significant milestone yet on our path to bring supersonic travel to passengers worldwide.”

Boom says the maiden voyage of the XB-1 demonstrator comes as the company works to advance Overture towards production. Set to carry some 64-80 passengers at Mach 1.7, Overture already has 130 orders and pre-orders from prominent carriers like American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines.