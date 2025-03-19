NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Merlin Achieves TSO for key Autonomous Flight Component

Remote Data Concentrator approval is a ‘significant milestone’

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Merlin Labs

Boston-based Merlin, a developer of autonomous flight technology for fixed-wing aircraft, received FAATechnical Standard Order (TSO) approval today (March 19) for its Remote Data Concentrator. Approval for the RDC, developed in collaboration with Shadin Avionics, “supports Merlin’s ability to create certified advanced automation for an aircraft platform,” Merlin said, adding the approval represents a significant milestone in an ongoing flight test program for its certification-ready autonomy platform.

The TSO’d RDC takes in data from existing and coming aircraft sensors, transforms it to a digital format, and then transmits the data to Merlin’s flight-control computers. Matt George, CEO and founder of Merlin, said, "The FAA’s authorization of our RDC is a major achievement in our Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) program, reinforcing the strength of our collaboration with Shadin Avionics. This approval is a critical step toward integrating safe and reliable autonomy into both civil and military airspace."

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Cape Cod Airport Faces Pushback from Neighbors
Aviation NewsCape Cod Airport Faces Pushback from NeighborsMark Phelps
Last of ‘The Few’ Dies at 105
Aviation NewsLast of ‘The Few’ Dies at 105Mark Phelps
NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Midway Near-Collision
Aviation NewsNTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Midway Near-CollisionMark Phelps
Cirrus-Based UAS Project Completes Phase One
Aviation NewsCirrus-Based UAS Project Completes Phase OneMark Phelps
NASA Astronauts Return To Earth Via SpaceX Crew Dragon
Aviation NewsNASA Astronauts Return To Earth Via SpaceX Crew DragonMark Phelps
AEA Introduces New Technician Certification Program
Aviation NewsAEA Introduces New Technician Certification ProgramMark Phelps