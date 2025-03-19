Merlin Achieves TSO for key Autonomous Flight Component

Boston-based Merlin, a developer of autonomous flight technology for fixed-wing aircraft, received FAATechnical Standard Order (TSO) approval today (March 19) for its Remote Data Concentrator. Approval for the RDC, developed in collaboration with Shadin Avionics, “supports Merlin’s ability to create certified advanced automation for an aircraft platform,” Merlin said, adding the approval represents a significant milestone in an ongoing flight test program for its certification-ready autonomy platform.

The TSO’d RDC takes in data from existing and coming aircraft sensors, transforms it to a digital format, and then transmits the data to Merlin’s flight-control computers. Matt George, CEO and founder of Merlin, said, "The FAA’s authorization of our RDC is a major achievement in our Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) program, reinforcing the strength of our collaboration with Shadin Avionics. This approval is a critical step toward integrating safe and reliable autonomy into both civil and military airspace."