Brits Protest Chinese Britten-Norman Islander Drone Clone

The U.K.'s Conservative Party is accusing China of copying the design of the iconic Britten-Norman BN-2T Islander for a new cargo drone it's developing. Britten-Norman says it's "aware of a UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] currently undergoing testing that bears a striking resemblance, including unique design elements specific to our product." Chinese state media showed video of the new drone undergoing testing last week. It described the aircraft as being "home-grown." Britten-Norman also says it's developing an autonomous cargo-carrying version of the versatile twin, which is used for regional passenger and cargo operations around the world, particularly on unimproved runways.