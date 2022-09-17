Budd Davisson Named To EAA Homebuilders Hall Of Fame

Renowned author, educator and instructor Budd Davisson will be inducted to the EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame on Nov. 10. EAA announced his appointment on Friday and noted Davisson was among the early movers and shakers in the movement that became EAA and is “known worldwide of his extensive writings on homebuilt aircraft, aerobatic flight, and aviation safety.” He’s written more than 4,000 magazine articles and columns and EAA publications have published nearly 400 of them.
Davisson was still in college when he attended is first EAA fly-in in 1966 in Rockford, Illinois. He hasn’t missed once since and has been doing almost daily forum presentations at AirVenture since the 1990s. He has more than 10,500 flight hours, and more than 7,500 are teaching people how to land a Pitts Special, which was his first aircraft. He’s flown hundreds of different aircraft, most of them homebuilts, but he’s also typed in the B-25 and P-38.
Budd is not only a PROLIFIC author–but I like his style–not “preachy”–not “you HAVE to do it THIS WAY” (he instead uses a “try this, it works for me!” approach.
Despite his fame, Budd is “approachable”–I’ve introduced myself to him at Oshkosh, and corresponded by e-mail–I also write for aviation magazines–and we’ve compared notes on the aircraft we’ve flown.
Congratulations to one of the best authors in the business!
Jim Hanson, Albert Lea, MN.
The absolute best! About time. Only really two GA guys I pay attention too. Bud and Paul.