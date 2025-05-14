Lightspeed Teams With Flight Training Finance Firm, Bundles Costs

Headset maker Lightspeed Aviation has partnered with aviation-focused financial services company Stratus Financial to provide student pilots with “a safer and more affordable start to their aviation journey.” The collaborative arrangement enables students to bundle financing the cost of a Lightspeed headset into their flight training expenses.

Stratus Financial was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic with the mission statement: “To make aviation education more accessible through hassle-free financing tailored for future pilots.” The finance plan is geared to partnering flight schools with aviation investors to provide flight students with practical financial strategies for advancing their careers.

Anthony Geraci, CEO and cofounder of Stratus Financial, said of the new partnership with Lightspeed, “By integrating the best safety technology into our financing packages, we’re not just helping students afford flight school—we’re helping them become safer, more confident pilots.” Heider Lazzarini, president of Lightspeed Aviation, said, “The ability to record flight comms, have instant playback, and archive these recordings is an effective way to fast-pace a student’s progression to becoming a pilot. And the carbon monoxide detection with audible voice alerts in the Lightspeed Delta Zulu headset will keep students safe as they are learning to fly in various aircraft throughout their studies.”