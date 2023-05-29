100th Cessna Citation Longitude Produced

Textron Aviation has announced that the 100th production unit of its flagship Cessna Citation Longitude business jet has rolled off of the production line. The aircraft is slated to be delivered to an unnamed customer later this year. The Citation Longitude flew for the first time in 2016, receiving its FAA type certificate in September 2019 followed by its EASA certification in July 2021.

“The Citation Longitude has redefined its category with class-leading performance, efficiency and an unrivaled cabin experience,” said Textron Aviation President and CEO Ron Draper. “A milestone like this wouldn’t be possible without the owners and operators who love to fly our aircraft, or the extraordinary workforce that designs, builds and maintains this legendary aircraft.”

The Cessna Citation Longitude “super-midsize” business jet offers a 3,500-NM range, full-fuel payload of 1,600 pounds and top cruise speed of 483 knots. Powered by Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines, it is capable of seating up to 12 passengers and comes equipped with Garmin G5000 avionics. Features include integrated autopilot and autothrottle systems with emergency descent mode (EDM), Garmin synthetic vision technology (SVT) and in-flight diagnostics reporting.