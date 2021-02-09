Aerion, NASA To Conduct Supersonic Technology Study

Aerion Supersonic has announced that it will be partnering with NASA to study technology that would support the development of “high-Mach” passenger aircraft capable of cruising in the Mach 3 to Mach 5 range. According to the company, teams from NASA’s Langley Research Center and Aerion will focus their research on the suitability of a range of propulsion systems and thermal management technologies. They will also look at integrated power systems and cabin technology for high-Mach passenger jets.

“At Aerion, our vision is to build a future where humanity can travel between any two points on our planet within three hours,” said Aerion CEO Tom Vice. “This partnership enables the development of technologies that will help realize such ultra-high-speed point-to-point global mobility solutions.”

Aerion is in the process of developing the AS2 supersonic business jet, which is expected to cruise at around 1,000 MPH. The company wrapped up wind tunnel testing with the AS2 design late last year and plans to begin production at its planned facility in Melbourne, Florida, in 2023. Aerion says its work with NASA will support development of its next-generation AS3 high-Mach passenger jet, which is already in the works alongside the AS2.