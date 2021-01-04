Bombardier Acquires Berlin Service Center

Bombardier announced on Monday that it has completed its planned acquisition of an aircraft service center at Germany’s Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER). Prior to the purchase, Bombardier was part-owner of the center, picking up shares from Lufthansa Technik AG and ExecuJet Aviation Group AG in the agreement. The Berlin facility has more than 160,000 square feet (15,000 square meters) of service capacity and employs 240 people.

“We welcome the highly talented employees of the Berlin Service Centre to the Bombardier service network,” said Chris Debergh, Bombardier vice president of OEM parts and services. “We value their expertise and customer focus—as part of the Bombardier team, they will continue to provide best-in-class aircraft maintenance services to our valued operators of Bombardier business aircraft.”

The Berlin service center is noted for being the first in Europe to perform maintenance on Bombardier’s Global 7500 business jet. It is designed to provide maintenance and support for Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft based in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The facility has been in operation since 1997.