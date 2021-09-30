Bombardier Receives 20-Aircraft Challenger 3500 Order

Bombardier announced on Thursday that it has received a firm order for 20 Challenger 3500 business jets from an undisclosed customer. The deal, which is valued at $534 million, is the company’s largest business jet transaction so far this year. As previously reported by AVweb, Bombardier introduced the Challenger 3500 model—an updated version of the Challenger 350—earlier this month.

“This significant order comes just days after the unveiling of the Challenger 3500 business jet, quickly reinforcing the supremacy of this platform in the super mid-size market,” said Peter Likoray, Bombardier senior vice president for new aircraft sales. “The new Challenger 3500 aircraft is ideally suited to meet a growing demand for business travel.”

Featuring upgrades such as an autothrottle system, reduced cabin altitude and redesigned interior, the 10-passenger Challenger 3500 is expected to enter service during the second half of 2022. The Honeywell HTF7350-powered aircraft will offer a top speed of Mach 0.83, 3,400-NM range and maximum payload of 3,400 pounds. The aircraft comes equipped with the Collins Pro Line 21 avionics suite.