Bombardier To Close Down Learjet Production

Bombardier has announced that it intends to end Learjet production in the fourth quarter of 2021 in order to focus on its Challenger and Global aircraft families. Stating that it will continue to support the Learjet fleet “well into the future,” the company also launched its Learjet RACER remanufacturing program on Thursday. The program, which will be offered at Bombardier’s service center in Wichita, Kansas, will offer upgrades for the Learjet 40 and Learjet 45 including interior and exterior components, new avionics, high-speed connectivity and engine enhancements.

“With more than 3,000 aircraft delivered since its entry-into-service in 1963, the iconic Learjet aircraft has had a remarkable and lasting impact on business aviation,” said Bombardier CEO Éric Martel. “However, given the increasingly challenging market dynamics, we have made this difficult decision to end Learjet production.”

The decision to wind down Learjet production was announced as part of the Bombardier’s full year 2020 financial report. Citing market conditions and the need “to make the organization more efficient and agile,” Bombardier also said that it plans to eliminate approximately 1,600 positions from its overall workforce and consolidate Global aircraft completion work in Montréal, Canada. The company reported that it delivered 114 aircraft in 2020 and saw its business aircraft revenues grow three-percent year-over-year.